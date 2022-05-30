By Prossy Kisakye

Forum for Democratic Change has condemned the arrest of their women leaders who were today morning while protesting against skyrocketing commodities.

These were led by Doreen Nyanjula and MP Ana Adeke in the protest. They were also protesting against Dr. Kizza Besigye’s detention.

FDC’s Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaijja has condemned the brutal arrest of the women leaders saying they have a right to protest.

In a tweet, FDC further revealed that the leaders have been denied police bond and are currently detained at Wandegeya police station.

“Our women leaders who were arrested in the morning while protesting against skyrocketing commodity prices & Dr.Kizza Besigye’s detention have been denied a police bond at wandegeye police station. We have been told that the junta plans to take them to court.They are still strong,” they said.