The crisis in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has deepened after the National Chairman Wasswa Birigwa declined to meet the party president, Patrick Amuriat to harmonise the upcoming parallel meetings.

Amuriat had last week indicated that he would meet the national party chairman yesterday to harmonise the National Delegates Conference meetings.

However, inside sources at the FDC Najjanankumbi headquarters indicated that Biriggwa did not turn up for the meeting. He says Amuriat failed to specify the agenda of the meeting.

Amuriat was required to among other things; avail Birigwa a clear agenda of the meeting and indicate clearly that he was ready to restore peace and harmony in the party.

When contacted yesterday, Birigwa said he could not turn up for that meeting when the party is still in turmoil, saying that the camp needs to first organize itself.

The deputy spokesperson of the party, John Kigonyongo says Mr Birigwa indicated that the date set was not convenient for him.

The crisis in the party deepened last week after the revelation of two upcoming competing national delegates conferences, one called by Mr. Biriggwa and the other by the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission.

Mr Biriggwa had in an August 18 notice called for an extraordinary National Delegates Conference, which, as per the letter seen by KFM, is scheduled for September 19.