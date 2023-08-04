The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mr. Mathias Mpuuga is considering joining the mediation team that will be seeking to find a lasting solution to the wrangling in the top leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Last week, the party held its national council meeting where a report from elders was presented as a measure members thought would ease the tension that arose from allegations that their party president Mr. Patrick Amuriat and secretary general Nandala Mafabi received money from the ruling NRM to finance their 2021 campaigns.

Speaking to journalists this morning, Mpuuga said he was reaching out to fellow legislators from the FDC to see how they can find an amicable solution to the issues.