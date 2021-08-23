By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has criticized president Museveni’s request for Shs1 trillion to facilitate his new parish development model saying tax payers’ money should not be wasted in unpopular wealth schemes.

While addressing the NRM caucus meeting at Kololo ceremonial grounds on Friday last week, the president who is also the NRM national chairman directed NRM leaders to ensure Shs 100m is allocated to each parish in the country each year.

The president explained that initial development programs did not succeed because decisions were made by government leaders on behalf of the stakeholders but this did not give the desired results hence the shift.

However, addressing journalists at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda warned NRM MPs and Parliament in general against risking taxpayers’ money again in unplanned ventures.

According to Ssemujju, the country has not recovered from the fraud reported with the Emyooga Funds the President entrusted with RDCs.



He says parliament budgeted for Shs250 billion for Emyooga and this money cannot be accounted for and its effect on the population has not been felt, so another 1 trillion should not be wasted the same way.