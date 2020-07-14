

The process of returning the opposition forum for democratic change nomination forms for all those planning to contest for various seats other than presidential post ends today.

The exercise which was supposed to end last week on 7th July was postponed to give more time to the district officers to return the forms to the headquarters.

According to the party electoral commission chairperson Boniface Bamwenda, there will be no more extension and people who have returned their nomination forms will undergo vetting and harmonisation where there are more than one person in one constituency.

He says that if consensus fails, the party will then hold primary elections in those constituencies to elect the party flag bearer.

He however says that the picking of nomination forms for presidential aspirants was pushed to 30 and 31st July.