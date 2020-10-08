The opposition Forum for Democratic Change will today convene the National Council to elect their presidential candidate who will carry the party flag in the 2021 presidential elections.

The party will be choosing between Patrick Amuriat and the party National chairman, Waswa Biriggwa.

The two candidates who have been traversing the whole country for the last one month to convince delegates to vote for them were meant to conclude their joint campaigns with a televised presidential debate last evening but that did not happen.

According to the party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda, the duo did not show up for the debate because of fatigue.

Now the party Secretary General, Mafabi Nandala says only 350 delegates will take part in today’s secret ballot exercise to choose a presidential flag bearer during the National Council that will convene at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

Before the outbreak of covid-19, upto 1,200 FDC delegates would have convened at the delegates’ conference at Namboole National stadium to elect the party president.