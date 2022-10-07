By Joel Kaguta

Police in Kasese last evening blocked the Forum for Democratic Change party delegation from delivering relief items to the mudslide victims at Kasika village in Rukooki sub-county. The party has now condemned the blocking of its delegation.

Last month, Kasika village was hit by mudslides that were triggered by a heavy downpour that left at least 16 people dead and displaced a section of residents who are now living in two temporarily established camps in the area.

The delegation was however blocked by police commanded by the Kasese Divisional Police Commander, Wilfred Bagenda who said they could not proceed to Kasika because they did not follow the proper procedures of registering their donation with the district disaster management committee.

Led by the FDC party President, Patrick Amuriat, the delegation arrived in Kasese purposely to donate over 100 mattresses, 100 Jerricans, 100 hoes, 120 basins and an assortment of clothes to the mudslide victims.