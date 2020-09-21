The opposition forum for Democratic change have demanded for unconditional release of their candidate in the forthcoming elections, Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Dr Stella Nyanzi was arrested on Sunday in Busai for allegedly trying to sneak out of the country.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the party Deputy Spokesperson, Jonh Kigonyogo, says that he party does not know where Dr Nyanzi is being detained from and the reason behind her arrest.

He says that police should come out and clearly spell out what charges they have slapped on her, where she is being detained and release her unconditionally.

He says that Nyanzi is a Ugandan and has a right to go anywhere across the country.

Dr Nyanzi is the FDC’s candidate for Kampala Woman MPs seat for the 2021 elections.