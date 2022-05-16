By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change demands for immediate release of the former party president, Dr Kizza Besigye from house arrest.

Last week, police arrested Dr Besigye a few meters away from his residence in Kasangati foiling his planned walk to work demonstration in protest of the uncontrollable escalating prices of goods in the country.

Following his arrest, he was driven back to his home and placed under house arrest and since then, he hasn’t been allowed to come out of his home.

While addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Najjanankumbi, the deputy secretary general of FDC, Harlod Kaijja, asked police to release Besigye from house arrest and also remove security deployment around his home because he was fighting for a common cause.