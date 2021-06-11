By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic change president, Patrick Amuriat has cautioned the party members to desist from attacking their former Deputy president, Joyce Ssebugwawo who was appointed by President Museveni.

“I wish to appeal to you my dear friends to desist from unnecessary attacks on the person of Owek. Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo as this does not add any value to our political mission and is not in our culture as FDC. After consultation with the Organs of the party, I will be appointing a caretaker Deputy President within a period of two weeks to replace her,” read a statement from the party president.

Ssebugwawo was this week appointed to serve in the cabinet of President Museveni as State Minister of ICT.

In a press statement, Amuriat says he can confirm that she has accepted the appointment and as a result has offended Article 12 of the FDC Constitution. He however adds that her decision was personal and the party was never consulted.

“. Her decision to leave the party in order to join our tormentor is purely personal and the organs of the FDC were never consulted. She now joins our former colleagues who earlier on parted ways with us leaving behind an even stronger party,” he said.

According to Amuriat, she, therefore, ceases to be a member of FDC and has accordingly voluntarily relinquished her position as Deputy President and the party will replace her in two weeks.

Amuriat says that as a party, they appreciate her hard work, sacrifice and commitment that she put into the formation, growth and running of the party over the last more than 20 years of her political life and the door will be open for her if she wants to return.