The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has dismissed Kira Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda as its whip.

According to a letter written by the FDC secretary-general, Mr. Nandala Mafabi addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, the party has appointed Yusuf Nsibambi as its whip with immediate effect, replacing Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

“In accordance with section 6 (I), the party hereby appoints Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi as the Party Whip of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to replace Hon Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda,” the letter reads in part.

The dismissal comes at a time when the party is facing internal fights over “dirty money” allegations.

The fights started when Ssemujju, who also doubles as the party spokesperson accused Mafabi and the party president Mr. Patrick Amuriat of picking money from President Museveni to fund their 2021 campaigns.