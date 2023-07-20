By Peter Sserugo

The deepening rift between the top leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has prompted the party’s elders to call an urgent council meeting.

Yesterday the elders appealed for talks to end the crisis in the party.

According to the FDC national chairman, Wasswa Biriggwa, the party’s top leadership has already scheduled a national council meeting to discuss and settle the matter.

Without stating the date, Biriggwa says the meeting shall be held next week.

FDC is in the spotlight following the explosion of long-simmering tensions with the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda publicly accusing Secretary General Nandala Mafabi of conniving with party president Patrick Amuriat to allegedly secretly sell off the party to President Museveni and his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).