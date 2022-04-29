By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has endorsed, Dick Dennis Owanyi as their flag bearer in Omoro county by-elections.

He was unveiled by the party president Patrick Amuriat during a news conference held at the party headquarters in Kampala this morning.

Amuriat has also appointed Okidi Ojara the chairperson of the campaigning team.

He said the team will use door-to-door vote-seeking tactics to canvass votes.

Owany who also contested for the same seat in the last general elections as an independent will be competing with NRM’s Andrew Ojok, NUP’s Simon Toolit and others yet to be unveiled by different parties.

The Omoro county parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former speaker of the 11th parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.