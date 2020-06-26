

The opposition forum for democratic change Executive Committee and Parliamentary Caucus are slated to sit today over the new scientific road map released by the electoral commission.

According to the party spokesperson Semuju Nganda, they have unequivocally rejected the new pronouncement of digital campaigns for the forthcoming general elections and are ready to protest it in court.

He says that this pronouncement, whose effect is to ban freedom of assembly enshrined in Article 29(d) of the Constitution, offends the main pillars and foundation upon which constitutional democracy was built on in Uganda.

He says that today’s meeting to be held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi will forge a way forward most especially on how the party should proceed with the new roadmap.