The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has extended the deadline for returning of the nomination forms for seven days to 14th July.

According to the secretary to the FDC Electoral Commission Augustine Ojovile, their working committee meeting has resolved that the deadline be extended to provide ample time for all district leaders and election supervisors to compile the list aspirants and send them to the headquarters.

He says though, that issuance of nomination forms to members aspiring to hold the party’s flag in the 2021 elections has stopped.