The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction has announced its delegate’s conference set to be held on March 15, 2024.

This will be in fulfillment of one of the resolutions from the delegates’ conference that sat on September 19 where an interim government was named and given 6 months to have a delegates conference organized to elect new substantive party leaders.

Speaking at their offices located along Katonga road in Kampala, the acting party president Erias Lukwago said a programme has already been released with youth and women converging this week and on October 6 before all the party founders meet to discuss the future of the party that is riddled with leadership wrangles.

“Whoever attempts or purports to convene another delegates’ conference outside that framework, they are on a frolic on their own. Don’t waste your time going to any meeting purported to be a delegates’ conference on 6th,” Lukwago said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Najjanankumbi group earlier last month announced that it will hold a delegates’ conference on October 6, 2023, as the party moves to elect new leaders ahead of the 2026 general elections.