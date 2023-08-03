Leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change faction that is against the leadership of the party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat and the secretary general, Mr. Nandala Mafabi, have distanced themselves from the ongoing internal elections.

In the just concluded chaotic FDC national council, that was convened at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the top leadership agreed that the party structure elections should continue as planned despite calls from some party leaders to postpone the process.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the FDC faction leaders led by the party spokesperson, Mr Semujju Nganda, and the Vice president for central region and Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, noted that the polls are illegal since majority of party leaders are against the process

“The Toterebuka Bamwenda electoral commission must be disbanded, a new credible and impartial electoral commission should be instituted. The new commission should propose a new electoral roadmap and present it to the National Executive Committee for approval,” Ssemujju said.

Semujju noted that the process has no electoral officials, accusing Nandala and some district chairmen of selecting those ‘posing’ as FDC EC officials.