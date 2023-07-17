Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) electoral commission has further postponed village and parish elections to 21st-23rd July 2023 respectively.

The commission had earlier set today 17th July as the voting date but was forced to reschedule the elections after contradictory social media circulars issued by some party leaders advising members not to participate in the elections until the National Council sits to iron out party differences among the top leadership.

A section of party leaders led by the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, allege that there’s a silent move by some party leaders led by the secretary-general, Nathan Nandala Mafabi to hurry the elections, in the interest of pushing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) agenda with the opposition party.

However, speaking to journalists in Kampala, FDC electoral commission chairperson, Toterebuka Boniface Bamwenda urged party members to disregard circulating statements about these elections and concentrate on choosing their next leaders.

The party is expected to elect leaders starting from village to district level and later hold a National Delegates Conference to elect the National Executive Committee members.