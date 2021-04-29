

By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change is today set to hold a retreat for the party’s newly elected members of the 11th Parliament.

The FDC retreat comes a day after the ruling NRM closed a similar one for its MPs-elect that ran for 3 weeks at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District.

Speaking to KFM, the deputy FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo says the retreat is meant to among other things; orient on the party’s values and ideologies.

He says also to be discussed are the party’s candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speakership.

Atleast 32 FDC members of Parliament won the 2021 Elections.