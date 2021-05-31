The Leader of Opposition, Hon Mathias Mpuuga has dismissed claims made by the Kira Municipality MP, Hon Ssemujju that the NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi asked NUP MPs to vote for Kadaga instead of an opposition candidate during the speakership race.

“I want to set the record straight. The NUP leader didn’t order anyone to vote a particular candidate in the Speakership race, that’s propaganda,” Mpuuga said.

While appearing on NTV this morning, Mpuuga accused FDC of trading ‘intellectual dishonesty’ yet, its members didn’t also vote for their candidate.

“FDC knows what happened and they are trying to go for the soft target which is NUP because I am sure they didn’t even get “their own votes”. They are trading intellectual dishonesty,” Hon Mathias Mpuuga.

Mpuuga adds that they can only challenge this regime if all opposition members are United.

“As long as the Opposition is united, then I am confident that we can challenge this regime daunting around as a political party,” he said.

“If we are to face off with this regime, we have to swallow our ego, calm down and talk to each other. As NUP, we aren’t looking for Patrons, we are looking for people who want to work with us,” he added.

He has called upon opposition MPs to filter what they bring on the floor of Parliament and debate relevant topics.