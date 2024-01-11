The interim president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction, also the Lord Mayor of Kampala City, Mr Erias Lukwago has dismissed rumors about the planned sale of the party to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

He made the remarks on Thursday afternoon while addressing journalists at Katonga road offices in Kampala.

Lukwago said the propaganda is aimed at dividing both parties, urging FDC members and Ugandans to disregard this narrative.

‘’I want to assure you as long as I’m still the acting president of FDC, today, the other day, your party will remain solid. Don’t buy into that crap that propaganda which is intended to create a rage between FDC, NUP and other forces of change,’’ he noted.

He clarified that FDC remains committed to a principled collaboration to have a United Front in the road to power transition, explaining that this doesn’t mean that the party has to be sold to achieve it.

Lukwago implored party members to consider the opposition United Front for the good cause and avoid being misled especially around this time when the country prepares for the forthcoming 2026 general elections.