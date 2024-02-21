The leadership of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction has resolved to hold nationwide consultative meetings to solicit members’ views on several proposals raised by party diehards.

While addressing the National Council Meeting on Wednesday, the interim president of the faction, Mr Erias Lukwago, said party members and leaders have different views aimed at pushing the struggle for transition forward.

He explained that while some members want to remove the Najjanankumbi leadership, which they accuse of working for the ruling government, others are proposing that the Katonga faction should create a new political formation to proceed with the struggle without interference.

According to Lukwago, the Najjanankumbi group led by Patrick Amuriat (president) and Nandala Mafabi (secretary general) is proposing reconciliation, which he says cannot be accepted unless both leaders step aside and leave the party headquarters.

He noted that the views cannot be decided by the National Council but through the forthcoming Delegates Conference after consultations from all FDC regions.