The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction is set to resume its consultative meetings this weekend, following resolutions of the recent National Council meeting.

In their recent National Council meeting held at Katonga road Offices in Kampala, the leaders led by the interim president of the faction, Mr Erias Lukwago, resolved to carry out countrywide consultative meetings to seek members’ views on whether they should form a new political party and part ways with Najjanankumbi leadership among other views.

The faction’s secretary general, Mr Harold Kaijja, said the consultations are resuming this Saturday, March 30 in Busoga sub-region led by Salam Musumba.

According to their program, they will meet leaders in Greater Mbarara on Wednesday April 3, 2024 ahead of their planned meeting with the leadership of southern Kigezi on 4th in an activity to be led by Dr. Nicholas Kamara.

Additionally, the group will meet in North Kigezi, Rukungiri on April 5 under the leadership of Mr Lawrence Kaginda. On Saturday, the districts of greater Bushenyi will host the group ahead of their planned visit to Bunyoro, Tooro, West Nile and other regions.

The group is expected to conclude its consultation in Buganda/central region.