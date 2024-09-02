The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction on Monday vowed to take legal action against the Kenyan government over the arrest, deportation, and detention of 36 of its party members.

The group was apprehended by security forces in Kenya recently, and the suspects were accused of engaging in terrorist activities. However, Katoga faction leaders insist that the members were in the country for a leadership seminar.

Speaking to the media at their Katonga Road offices in Kampala, interim president Mr. Erias Lukwago said that despite petitioning Kenya weeks ago about the arrests and detentions, they are yet to receive an official response.

“We have now decided to drag the government of Kenya to court. We informed the Kenyan government that we are filing a protest note with the Ambassador of Kenya here. We took steps here and unfortunately, we were rudely interrupted by the state operatives or the authorities here and as you know, many of our colleagues ended up being arrested,” he said on Monday.

He emphasized that all the arrested individuals held East African passports and had been cleared by Kenyan immigration authorities, confirming their legal presence in the country.