Leaders of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction say they are unmoved by the potential division within the party membership caused by their efforts to form a new political party.

After conducting nationwide consultations, the Katonga faction announced last week their intention to establish a new political party, with finer details, including the name, expected to be revealed on August 19, 2024.

The announcement has drawn criticism from some sections of the public and the country’s political leadership, with many warning that it will most likely split supporters at such a crucial time when parties are preparing for the 2026 general elections.

However, in an interview with KFM, Francis Mwijukye, a party member and Member of Parliament for Buhweju constituency, expressed confidence, stating that supporters recognize the rightful leaders of the FDC and will follow the light.

“FDC was founded to deliver a democratic change in Uganda because of the dictatorship, abuse of human rights, and oppression. We came up together and started a party for one sole purpose; delivering a democratic change. That has been our mission,” Mwijukye told KFM.

According to Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the delegates’ conference for the new political party is slated for August 19 at their yet-to-be-disclosed headquarters.