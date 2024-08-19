The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction has been urged to shift its focus from individualistic politics.

Delivering the keynote address at the faction’s delegates conference in Katonga, Kampala on Monday, Mr Godber Tumushabe a political analyst from Makerere University advised politicians to move away from debates centered on removing President Museveni and his son from power. Instead, he encouraged them to concentrate on crafting a vision for a better nation post-Museveni.

Mr Tumushabe emphasized that Ugandans yearn for improved service delivery, a stable economy, enhanced security, and overall well-being.

“We have to find a forward-looking agenda. We have to move out of our current situation and begin to try a future where we are in charge. As citizens, we need to be able to frame a debate that leaves Museveni where he is and we go into the future and if he wants to come with us, he will come,” said Mr Tumushabe.

However, FDC founder and former presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye, disagreed with Tumushabe’s position. He argued that they cannot passively wait for Museveni to handover power as this might not happen. Besigye asserted the need to actively oust the president.

“Mr Museveni is a paper tiger. We must cast our fear away and face the paper tiger and tear it into pieces,” Besigye said.