The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has provided guidance to the promoters of the People’s Front for Freedom (The Forum for Democratic Change Katonga leadership) on the necessary steps to initiate the process of registering a political party, as outlined in the law.

In a letter dated October 2, 2024, from IEC Secretary Leonard Mulekwa, the promoters were advised to adhere to the relevant provisions of the Political Parties and Organizations Act.

According to the IEC, while the promoters have submitted their party’s identifying symbol, colors, and slogan, the application for registration of a Political Party, under Section 7(1) of the Political Parties and Organizations Act, 18 of 2005 (PPOA), explicitly requires the submission of two copies of the party’s constitution, duly signed by authorized officers.

“They can now follow the process as prescribed by the Political Parties and Organisations Act. In the first instance, it was a reservation but we are now guiding on the steps to be followed,” IEC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi told KFM

Additionally, the promoters must provide a list of at least fifty (50) full names and addresses of members of the Political Party or Organization from at least two-thirds of all the districts in each of Uganda’s traditional geographical regions listed in the second schedule. These members must be ordinarily resident or registered as voters in the district.

Furthermore, a detailed description of the party’s identifying symbols, slogans, and colors, if any, is required, along with the payment of the requisite registration fee of Shs250,000 (Two hundred fifty thousand shillings).