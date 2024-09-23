The leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction stormed the Electoral Commission (EC) offices on Monday, demanding registration forms to begin the process of registering their new party.

This followed EC’s delay in responding to the faction’s letter, dated September 16, 2024, in which they requested the registration of their new party, the People’s Front for Freedom.

Acting party president, Mr Erias Lukwago, along with a team of top officials, confronted the EC’s deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, who informed them that the top leaders were unavailable to meet them.

Frustrated by the absence of the responsible officers, the delegation pressed Bukenya for a timeline on when they would be attended to, but received no clear response, leaving them with no choice but to depart without their issue being addressed.

Speaking to journalists, Lukwago expressed frustration over the EC’s delay in providing the registration forms, which they need to begin formalizing their party. He added that the faction would meet again to strategize on the way forward.

“We arrived this morning, the receptionists were good to us and they told us the [EC chairperson] is not around. They were honest enough to tell us that the vice is around. We got the shock of our life when Mr. Paul Bukenya came and I think they told us a lie that they had a field activity,” Lukwago said.

In response, Bukenya urged the FDC Katonga leadership to wait for a formal response from the Commission.

“The matter is before the commission, it will consider it and respond,” Mr Bukenya said.

Earlier, on September 4, the EC declined to reserve the FDC Katonga party’s name, citing its similarity to another political group, the People Power Front, and the resemblance of their colors to those of the FDC Najjanankumbi faction. However, the Katonga faction maintains that their name and colors are distinct.