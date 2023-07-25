The Democratic Party (DP) has advised fellow opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change to solve their differences internally through a round table talk.

This after some party leaders led by FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda publically accused the party president, Patrick Amuriat, and the Secretary-General, Nandala Mafabi of receiving money allegedly from the ruling government during the 2021 general elections of which they failed to disclose the source and give accountability.

The two factions failed to settle their differences secretly, bringing the matter to the public attention which analysts say painted a bad picture of the opposition politics in Uganda. Amuriat recently acknowledged to have received the funds but insisted he will not disclose the source.

However, the vice president of DP, Fred Dennis Mukasa Mbidde says this is a small issue that could have been solved internally through dialogue without causing public alarm.

He notes that since the two factions are led by senior party leaders, they should put the interests of the party at the forefront, especially at a time like this when Ugandans are looking for a political saviour.