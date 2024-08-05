At least 13 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction leaders have been arrested and detained at Central Police Station, the acting President of the party, Mr Erias Lukwago, has confirmed.

Police arrested FDC leaders, including Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Ingrid Turinawe, as they attempted to march to the Kenya High Commission on Monday, August 5, 2024. The group wanted to deliver a petition protesting the alleged unfair treatment of 36 colleagues arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, last month and subsequently deported to Uganda. The 36 are currently on remand in Luzira Prison, facing terrorism charges.

Speaking to journalists at CPS, Lukwago condemned the use of force by Police, describing the protest as peaceful and unjustified of such measures. He revealed plans to return to Katonga to determine how to deliver the petition before seeking bail for the detained leaders.

“The team was moving peacefully and we notified whoever was concerned that we are delivering the protest note to the Kenyan High Commission, and all we expected from Police was to give us protection and escort us,” Mr LUkwago said.