The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership in the Buganda region, led by Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi, the Deputy President in charge of Buganda region, held a significant meeting yesterday to enhance mobilization and recruitment efforts.

A pivotal decision from the meeting was to organize a large rally in the East Buganda sub-region. This event is scheduled to take place in Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District, at the Railway Grounds – Lwagadugu on Saturday, August 17th, 2024.

To ensure the rally’s success, a central organizing committee has been established.

The committee is chaired by His Worship Hon. Asea John Baptist Onzima, Mayor of Lugazi Municipality. This rally represents the sixth edition of the Party’s nationwide mobilization and recruitment campaign and will also feature the launch of the digital membership registration.

The FDC leadership is confident that this event will significantly boost their efforts in the Buganda region and strengthen their presence across the country.