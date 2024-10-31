The International Crimes Division of the High Court has released on bail 36 members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who were arrested in Kenya on terrorism charges.

Justice Susan Okalany granted bail on Thursday, ordering each suspect to pay a cash bail of Shs2 million and deposit their passports/travel documents with the Deputy Court Registrar. Additionally, the 72 sureties for the suspects were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs50 million each to guarantee their return to court when required.

The court stipulated that if the state fails to commit the suspects for trial within six months from October 31, 2024, they will be automatically discharged, along with their sureties.

The 36 suspects, including 33 men and three women, were apprehended by Kenyan authorities in August 2024 from a hotel in Kisumu and extradited to Uganda. They were subsequently arraigned before the Nakawa Court on terrorism charges, pending further investigation by the prosecution.