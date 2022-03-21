By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) eulogizes the fallen speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah as a good orator and was concerned about the common man.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, FDC president general, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, noted that the country has lost a man who is irreplaceable due to his humble nature.

As a speaker of the 11th parliament, Amuriat said Oulanyah though he was from the ruling party NRM, he has been a very good and careful leader who has been giving all parliamentarians space to give their views without discrimination.

He also revealed that the party will mourn the fallen speaker until he is laid to rest, ordering FDC leaders at all offices across the country to put the flags at half-mast and also suspend party mobilization program in the Northern region.

“We want to inform our members and the public that the FDC will be fully participating in all ceremonies leading to the burial of our friend and Brother Hon.Jacob Oulanyah L’Okori. We, therefore, wish to announce the postponement of our 8-day political program to Northern Uganda,” he said.

Oulanyah died yesterday in Seattle where he was receiving treatment.