The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the Parliament of Uganda have clashed over burial arrangements and plans for long-serving Woman representative for Dokolo District, Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal.

The iron lady as she was fondly known was announced dead on Thursday after being hospitalised in India where she had travelled for specialized treatment. Family sources revealed that Ogwal, 77, who had served as a legislator since 1996, succumbed to cancer.

The FDC party in which Ogwal was a member shared a tentative burial programme on social media platforms thus attracting response from Parliament. The August House through its X handle said the FDC burial programme ought to be disregarded, arguing that the arrangements for Ogwal's final sendoff are a responsibility of the House.