Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) deputy president for Buganda region and Kampala City Lord Mayor Mr. Erias Lukwago says their party is under siege.

It is tense at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi where the party’s national council meeting is being held. A few people from a list of about 200 members are allowed to register for the Friday meeting.

Lukwago was on Friday blocked from accessing the party premises, forcing him to leave the venue.

“It is totally unacceptable, the party is under siege you can see the events unfolding here are not consistent with our philosophy, values of the party, and also what we cherish. It is tense, hostile, it is not free with the free expression of the members of the national council,” Lukwago said on Friday before leaving the premises.

The meeting is expected to among other things; table findings from the investigations into allegations against the party president, Patrick Amuriat, and secretary-general Nandala Mafabi who are accused of receiving money from President Museveni to fund their 2021 campaigns.

Lukwago however says this very report could be doctored.