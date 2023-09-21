The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) electoral commission has this afternoon duly nominated the incumbent president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat, and the Secretary-General Mr. Nandala Mafabi to contest for the same positions.

The party is set to conduct its elections for the National Executive Committee leadership on October 6.

Speaking shortly after being nominated, Nandala said he decided to seek re-election for the same position after losing his bid to run for FDC presidency.

“I and the entire Najjanankumbi team strongly believe in democracy and not back door politics and that’s why I was elected in 2015 as the Secretary-General and have since served diligently”, Nandala emphasized on Thursday.

“In FDC we believe in democracy, we do not believe in passing through windows…” he added.

Meanwhile, the incumbent party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat was also been nominated on Thursday together with Mr. Jack Sabiiti, the aspiring party chairman.

“I am still here, not going anywhere,” Amuriat vowed after nomination.

A number of FDC supporters have converged at the party offices in Najjanankumbi to cheer their nominated candidates.