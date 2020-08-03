

The nomination of presidential flag bearers for the 2021 elections for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change kicks off today.

The two-day exercise was supposed to take place last month but was postponed due to logistical issues.

According to the FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda only serious candidates with the requisite qualifications are advised to pick nomination forms because the party will not tolerate mediocrity.

Meanwhile, the party is still at crossroads on who should carry the party flag come 2021 after their efforts to persuade four-time presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye hit a dead end.