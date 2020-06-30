

Picking of nomination forms for presidential candidates for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change starts today.

The party president Patrick Amuriat tells KFM that all those who wish to carry the party flag for the 2021 presidential race have up to 31 July to pick up forms.

He says the party has set 4th September as the date for holding the delegates conference to elect the person who will carry the flag for the party.

Meanwhile, those who have already picked the nomination forms for Member of Parliament seats include Dr. Stella Nyanzi, the former Makerere University research fellow who is eying the Kampala Woman MP seat.

Others are incumbents including Kasese’s Robert Centenary, Soroti Woman MP Angelina Osege and the Dokolo’s Cecilia Ogwal.

The deadline for picking nomination forms for MPs and other positions is 7th July.