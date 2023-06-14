Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer in the Bukedea LCV by-election, Mr Oita Sam Odeke has declared withdrawal from the ongoing Bukedea LC5 by-election due to alleged fraud. Mr Oita says he decided to do so after witnessing an irregular polling exercise marred by ballot stuffing at many polling stations as well as intimidation of the voters by the rival groups.

This follows reports of alleged voter intimidation and ballot staffing at some of the polling stations.

Some voters claim that by 7 am, they reported to their polling centres but they were shocked to find no ballot papers, adding that the ballot boxes were already full.

“By 5:00am they had already finished ‘voting’ and boxes were already full of ballots ticked in favour of the NRM candidate. I cannot continue to be in such a race, I have already informed the Electoral Commission about my decision,” he told the Monitor on Wednesday.

FDC president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, says that upon arrival of party agents at the polling stations at 6:00 am, they were disheartened to discover that the ballot boxes had already been tampered with.

He says according to their intelligence sources, majority of these ‘fraudulent ballot boxes’ were pre-ticked from several schools around Bukedea and the Central Police Station Tuesday night.

Amuriat also condemned the use of the police and military in propagating the alleged malpractices. He condemned the intimidation, torture, and imprisonment of members of the media while covering the election.

He has now ordered all party polling agents, polling supervisors, and foot soldiers to withdraw from their positions immediately as they focus on the appropriate next course of action in response to today’s proceedings.