The proposed amendments to the law on the selection of a Leader of Opposition (LoP) continue to draw criticism from opposition stakeholders, especially opposition political parties.

The latest is the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) which voiced strong opposition to the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2024, presented by Mityana County South MP, Richard Lumu.

The bill seeks to among other things; reform the election of the Leader of LoP, allowing Members of Parliament to elect their leader rather than having them appointed by the largest opposition party.

However, addressing a weekly news conference at their Najjanankumbi offices on Monday, the FDC Deputy Publicity Secretary, Walid Mulindwa argued that this move undermines opposition autonomy and could allow the ruling party to manipulate opposition leadership.

“This bill is a clear attempt to weaken the opposition and stifle dissenting voices,” stated Mulindwa Walid Lubega, Deputy Secretary for Publicity.

He has also expressed fears that the bill could lead to an easy impeachment process of the LoP, further diminishing opposition strength in parliament.

The FDC thus insists that the bill poses a threat to democracy, instead asking parliament to focus energies on more pressing national issues.