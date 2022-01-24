By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has released a roadmap for its internal elections for candidates to participate in the forthcoming East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the FDC president, Patrick Amuriat said interested party members are expected to pick nomination forms today and tomorrow before returning them on January 27th and 28th, 2022.

Amuriat adds that the party will hold elections for the EALA representative on February 8th.

He meanwhile says the members of the 11th parliament and those occupying local council jobs are not eligible to participate in these polls.