Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) national chairman is this morning set to hold a news conference to address some of the issues relating to the deepening rift that threatens to tear apart the party’s top leadership.

Earlier, Wasswa Biriggwa told KFM that the party’s top leadership had already scheduled a national council meeting to discuss and settle the matter.

The crisis meeting to be held next week follows calls for the same from the party’s elders yesterday.

FDC is in the spotlight following the explosion of long-simmering tensions with the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda publicly accusing Secretary General Nandala Mafabi of conniving with party president Patrick Amuriat to allegedly secretly sell off the party to President Museveni and his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

NRM officials have however dismissed the claims as baseless.

Today’s presser comes a day after the warring parties held parallel news conferences in Kampala.