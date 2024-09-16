The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is set to hold its national delegates conference next month to among other things; resolve some of the sticking issues ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The party’s spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo told a news conference on Monday that the national delegates conference will adopt the FDC election roadmap and also decide the party’s flag bearer for the presidential election.

“We will now be moving to constituency by constituency identifying our candidates and that was the decision of the National Executive Committee,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

Mr Kikonyogo also warned the media against referring to the party as the FDC Najjanankumbi faction.

Meanwhile, the Katonga Road-based Forum for Democratic Change party group has given the Independent Electoral Commission a one-week ultimatum to register their party.