

FDC Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat is to launch his campaign in Soroti District today.

Addressing journalists today at his residence in Najjera, Wakiso District, on Sunday, Amuriat said he will lead a procession of party leaders and some supporters to Eastern Uganda where his campaigns will officially start.

He says they will make various stopovers in districts of Jinja and Mbale before heading to Soroti.

The party was supposed to launch its manifesto and the elections campaigns at the same function in Soroti, but made a U-turn and said the manifesto will be launched separately in Hoima city on 26th November.

Amuriat says he will be looking for votes in the Teso region for three days before heading to the Lango region.