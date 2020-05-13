The opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change has resorted to online regional registration ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The party president, Patrick Amuriat says the party preparation for the polls is in high gear despite disruptions of some of their activities caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

He says that the party has rolled out a program intended to set up a robust campaign platform to be ready before the commencement of campaigns.

He says the ongoing activities include identification of candidates which is on track, party manifesto development and structure formation in new administrative areas.

Amuriat adds that the party is doing online regional consultation and scientific campaigns at the village level.