The opposition forum for democratic change has sent a team of party top leaders across the country to reconcile party aspirants who lost in the party primaries.

This followed some of the aspirants most especially for the MP seat vowing to contest as independents after losing in the party primaries.

The party’s deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says they have sent a team to Kasese, Mbale and Jinja where the polls left many wounded.

He says the party leaders will meet all affected aspirants persuading them to rally behind their former competitors to keep the party in harmony.

He added that another team will be sent to other districts that held party primaries to do the same.