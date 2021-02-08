By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic change has asked government to release the list of all Ugandans abducted by security operatives in the last few months.

This followed a number of families across the country decrying missing relatives who they say were picked by security operatives in plain clothes.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says as government claims it has arrested some of its operatives in relation to this, it should release the list of those so far arrested and when they will be produced before court.

He also says government should release the full list of abducted Ugandans, expressing concern over lack of coordination within the security circles .

Appearing before parliament last week the minister of Internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo said they were still investigating the whereabouts of 31 out of 44 kidnap cases reported.