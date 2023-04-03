The Forum Democratic Change has tasked President Yoweir Museveni to explain how Uganda will benefit from Uganda People’s Defence Force’s (UPDF) deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A total of 5,000 UPDF soldiers led by Col. Michael Walaka Hyeroba were last week flagged off for the mission in the troubled Rutshuru territory in North Kivu in DRC.

President Museveni has in a statement issued a day after the deployment said UPDF will fight any player in the eastern DRC who refuses to implement the peace agreement the heads of the East African Community (EAC) green-lit.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr. John Kikonyogo said that in Museveni’s statement, he (Museveni) indicated that the UPDF has gone to stabilize some parts of Congo, specifically Goma.

He recalled that recently, in 2022, over Shs90 billion was spent on Operation Shujaa, a project that was never sanctioned by Uganda and with no clear benefits but only led to losses, hence leading to accumulated debts.

Kikonyogo wants parliament to explain how Uganda will benefit from the Congo deployment.