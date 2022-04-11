By Prossy Kisakye

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership is this week continuing with its working visit in Karamoja to assess the security and humanitarian situation in the region.

This follows the increased insecurity blamed on the cattle rustlers from within Karamoja sub region, South Sudan and Turkana in Kenya.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Kampala, FDC deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, said the team led by their president, Patrick Amuriat are investigating reports some unscrupulous cattle traders and errant UPDF officers who are fueling inter and intra Karamoja raids to acquire stolen cattle cheaply.

Meanwhile, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander Brig Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe yesterday hinted on the fact that indeed there are some errant officers within the force that are being investigated.

According to Kikonyogo, the FDC team has also noted that this is why recovered livestock has not been returned to the rightful owners.

Several lives have been lost while hundreds of people have been displaced in past few weeks due to the attacks by suspected cattle rustlers.