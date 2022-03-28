By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has tasked the newly elected speaker of parliament, Anita Among to focus on serving the interests of the people, not the party.

Among was elected the speaker of the 11th parliament last week succeeding Jacob Oulanya who breathed his last in Seattle.

The elections held on Friday at Kololo independence grounds saw Thomas Tayebwa also elected the deputy speaker a position that was occupied by Amongi.

Speaking to the media at FDC headquarters in Kampala, the party’s deputy spokesperson John Kikonyo, said the two leaders should use their positions to work on the issues affecting the common man like Oulanya despite being NRM.

Meanwhile, he also asked the speaker of parliament to put her efforts into fighting all sorts of human rights violations in the country.